Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $908,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 20,555 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,179,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,091,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $321,449,000 after buying an additional 89,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.57.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $252.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.79. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $181.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,507. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

