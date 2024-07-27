Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Avantor by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,497,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,857,000 after buying an additional 1,325,026 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $2,842,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Avantor by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,165,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,612,000 after purchasing an additional 534,901 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 628,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 104,296 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Avantor by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 217,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 129,010 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVTR opened at $25.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.93.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

