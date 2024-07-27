Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,046 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 75.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 64,820 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 97.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter worth $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Kelly Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 173,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Kelly Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Kelly Services stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $822.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $25.27.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.