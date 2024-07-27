Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,658 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 52.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MEIP. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Laidlaw lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management lowered MEI Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

MEI Pharma Price Performance

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 million, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MEI Pharma

(Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.