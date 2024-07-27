Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $605,000 Investment in Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 126,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crexendo by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 30,646 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anand Buch sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $36,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 548,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,342.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,890 in the last 90 days. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crexendo Stock Performance

Shares of CXDO stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.27 million, a PE ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 1.17. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Crexendo had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley raised Crexendo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

