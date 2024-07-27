Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 243,423 Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) by 139.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,423 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tuya were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Tuya during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tuya by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 43,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Tuya by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,890,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 952,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tuya stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Tuya Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81.

Tuya ( NYSE:TUYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tuya had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $61.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

