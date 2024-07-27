Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1,978.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,605,000 after buying an additional 4,662,332 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,456,000 after buying an additional 2,920,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,286,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,122,000 after buying an additional 1,465,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 14,668.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,139,000 after buying an additional 628,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $61.01 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

