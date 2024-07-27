Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 81.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,835 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $260.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APD. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

