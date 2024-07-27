Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 13,927 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,927 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average is $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $242.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $80.86.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

