Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 180,845 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 180,845 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $468.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LSI Industries news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $32,042.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on LSI Industries from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYTS

LSI Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.