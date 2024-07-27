Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,786 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Core Molding Technologies were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core Molding Technologies news, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 6,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $129,855.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,695.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $44,505.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,201.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 6,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $129,855.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,695.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,726 shares of company stock worth $850,887 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CMT stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $168.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.69. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Stories

