Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 81.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,217 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSII. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 223,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 108,916 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 158.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 70,940 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 163,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 44,652 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after buying an additional 17,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $36.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $36.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

HSII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

