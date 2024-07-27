Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director David W. Ruttenberg Sells 2,005 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 2,005 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $21,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 428,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,499,817. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.47. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $12.05.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.77 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 36.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 300,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 222,005 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,862 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

