Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the June 30th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Accor Stock Performance
ACCYY opened at $7.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52. Accor has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $9.40.
Accor Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Accor
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- What is a Dividend King?
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.