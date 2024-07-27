ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the June 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance

Shares of ACSAF opened at C$41.83 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52-week low of C$33.95 and a 52-week high of C$45.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.98.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

