ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the June 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance
Shares of ACSAF opened at C$41.83 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52-week low of C$33.95 and a 52-week high of C$45.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.98.
About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
