Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 485.7% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Adecco Group Stock Down 0.2 %

AHEXY opened at $16.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $24.70.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Research analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded Adecco Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

View Our Latest Report on Adecco Group

Adecco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.