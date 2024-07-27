Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Receives “Buy” Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAV. ATB Capital upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Cormark set a C$15.00 target price on Advantage Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.68.

Shares of TSE AAV opened at C$9.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$8.02 and a twelve month high of C$11.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. In other Advantage Energy news, Director Donald M. Clague purchased 5,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser bought 3,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. Insiders have purchased 37,000 shares of company stock worth $372,069 over the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

