Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARE. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.69.

TSE ARE opened at C$15.63 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$8.42 and a 52 week high of C$17.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The stock has a market cap of C$973.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.69.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of C$846.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

