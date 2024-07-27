Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Price Up 5.6% Following Dividend Announcement

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.6% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$15.00 and last traded at C$14.99. 254,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 295,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.19.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$16.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.69.

Aecon Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.69. The stock has a market cap of C$973.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$846.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 16.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aecon Group Inc. will post 0.9104803 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aecon Group

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.