Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Trading Up 5.6% Following Dividend Announcement

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.6% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$15.00 and last traded at C$14.99. 254,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 295,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.19.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.69.

Aecon Group Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$973.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.69.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aecon Group Inc. will post 0.9104803 EPS for the current year.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

