Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has C$25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$16.50.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.69.

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$15.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$973.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.71.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$846.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 3.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

