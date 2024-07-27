Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $17.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 2.07.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,229,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,458,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 25.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 828,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 166,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

