AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Position Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $1,669,792.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.20.

AeroVironment stock opened at $173.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.42. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.25 and a 52 week high of $224.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.48 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.89%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

