Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,477 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.93% of Agenus worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,850 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 708,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 43,480 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 21.8% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Stock Performance

Agenus stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. Agenus Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $28.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGEN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W cut shares of Agenus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

