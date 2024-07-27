AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the June 30th total of 11,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of AGM Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

AGM Group Stock Performance

AGMH opened at $0.76 on Friday. AGM Group has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

