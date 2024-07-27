AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the June 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

AGNCP opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.62. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $24.25.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

