Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ACGBY stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.10. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $12.37.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $26 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.6676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

