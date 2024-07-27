Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 775.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance
ACGBY stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.10. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $12.37.
Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $26 billion during the quarter.
Agricultural Bank of China Cuts Dividend
Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile
Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Agricultural Bank of China
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.