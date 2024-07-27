AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the June 30th total of 186,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 953,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AIA Group Stock Up 1.8 %

AIA Group stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.71. AIA Group has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $40.65.

AIA Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.5789 dividend. This is a boost from AIA Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products.

