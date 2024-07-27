Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,700 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the June 30th total of 395,300 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 702,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Ainos stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. Ainos has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ainos had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a negative net margin of 15,348.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

