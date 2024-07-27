Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a growth of 417.7% from the June 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Air France-KLM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Air France-KLM had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
