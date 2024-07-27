Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives $291.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $289.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $260.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.96. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eos Management L.P. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 388,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,364,000 after purchasing an additional 106,054 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

