Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Air T Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AIRT opened at $24.12 on Friday. Air T has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 73.45%. The business had revenue of $72.68 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on Air T

About Air T

(Get Free Report)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.