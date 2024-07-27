Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.40

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.40 and traded as low as $23.89. Aker BP ASA shares last traded at $23.89, with a volume of 360 shares.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.40.
Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.
