Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,100 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the June 30th total of 247,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 562.1 days.
Aker Solutions ASA Stock Performance
Aker Solutions ASA stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86.
About Aker Solutions ASA
