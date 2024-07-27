Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,100 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the June 30th total of 247,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 562.1 days.

Aker Solutions ASA Stock Performance

Aker Solutions ASA stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86.

About Aker Solutions ASA

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry in Norway, the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Angola, Brunei, Canada, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Renewables and Field Development; and Life Cycle.

