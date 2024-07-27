AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AKITA Drilling Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKTAF opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. AKITA Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $1.45.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

