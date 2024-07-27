AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AKITA Drilling Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AKTAF opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. AKITA Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $1.45.
About AKITA Drilling
