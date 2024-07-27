Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 163.2% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $46.96.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

