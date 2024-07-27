Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Stifel Canada Forecasts

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Algoma Steel Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.75 million, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.47. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.82 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,758,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,849,000 after buying an additional 134,919 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 7,789,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,133,000 after buying an additional 4,700,510 shares during the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 5,007,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,514,000 after buying an additional 2,508,133 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,431,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,385,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth $19,461,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

