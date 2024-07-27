Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Align Technology updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Align Technology Trading Down 2.5 %

Align Technology stock opened at $220.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $413.20.

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

