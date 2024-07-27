Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Down 44.6% in July

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,604,600 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the June 30th total of 4,697,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.2 days.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $59.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average is $58.26. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $64.34.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

