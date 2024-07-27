Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Short Interest Update

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the June 30th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 618,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In related news, CFO Harlan Baird Radford sold 87,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $87,934.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,433.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Allakos by 1,041.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 205,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 187,640 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Allakos during the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 932,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 695,619 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. Allakos has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $81.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allakos from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.

