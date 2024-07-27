Allstate Corp Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allstate Corp decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,718,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,099,000 after purchasing an additional 102,691 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $736,844,000 after buying an additional 885,046 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,093,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $165,113,000 after buying an additional 37,798 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,497,609 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $167.00 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

