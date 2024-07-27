Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3,012.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 16,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,388 shares of company stock worth $21,497,609. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $167.00 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

