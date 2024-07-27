Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 102,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,459,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 122,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 144,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $167.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,388 shares of company stock worth $21,497,609. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

