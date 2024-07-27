Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,388 shares of company stock worth $21,497,609. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $167.00 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Alphabet from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

