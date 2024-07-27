Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.4% of NWK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,388 shares of company stock worth $21,497,609 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $167.00 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Alphabet from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

