Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 48,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 72,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 50,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,592,000 after buying an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $167.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,388 shares of company stock worth $21,497,609. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

