Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,882,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 885,046 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.6% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $736,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 69.4% in the first quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,093,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $165,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,874,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,144,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064,073 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 70.5% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 185,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,961,000 after acquiring an additional 76,650 shares during the period. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,298,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,388 shares of company stock worth $21,497,609 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $167.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

