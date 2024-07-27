Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 761,700 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the June 30th total of 1,096,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.1 days.

Alsea Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ALSSF opened at $2.87 on Friday. Alsea has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95.

Alsea Company Profile

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I.

