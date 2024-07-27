Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.91

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and traded as low as $1.91. Alstom shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 713,422 shares trading hands.

Alstom Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58.

Alstom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.0836 dividend. This is a positive change from Alstom’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 4.59%.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

