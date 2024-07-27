Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE) Short Interest Down 26.4% in July

Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the June 30th total of 252,800 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Alternus Clean Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alternus Clean Energy in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Alternus Clean Energy during the fourth quarter worth $90,000.

Alternus Clean Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALCE opened at $0.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51. Alternus Clean Energy has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $10.89.

About Alternus Clean Energy

Alternus Clean Energy ( NASDAQ:ALCE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter.

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

